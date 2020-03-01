After Yesterday's Decline of 1.96%, Illinois Tool Wo Offers Investors Better Value

Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $177.50 to a high of $179.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $179.03 on volume of 447,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Illinois Tool Wo has traded in a range of $122.58 to $182.34 and is now at $177.97, 45% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Illinois Tool Wo and will alert subscribers who have ITW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.