After Yesterday's Decline of 1.96%, Coty Inc-Cl A Offers Investors Better Value

Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.69 to a high of $10.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.76 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coty Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have COTY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Coty Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.03 and a 52-week low of $6.90 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $10.50 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.