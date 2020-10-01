After Yesterday's Decline of 19.30%, Six Flags Entert Offers Investors Better Value

Six Flags Entert (NYSE:SIX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.28 to a high of $37.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 19.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.14 on volume of 9.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Six Flags Entert and will alert subscribers who have SIX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Six Flags Entert share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.28 and the current low of $35.28 and are currently at $36.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.