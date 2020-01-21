After Yesterday's Decline of 1.92%, Newell Brands In Offers Investors Better Value

Newell Brands In (NYSE:NWL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.53 to a high of $20.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.74 on volume of 584,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Newell Brands In on August 7th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.01. Since that recommendation, shares of Newell Brands In have risen 26.5%. We continue to monitor NWL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Newell Brands In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.06 and a 52-week low of $13.14 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $19.91 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.