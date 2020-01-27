After Yesterday's Decline of 1.91%, Twilio Inc - A Offers Investors Better Value

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $115.06 to a high of $120.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $118.83 on volume of 943,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Twilio Inc - A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $89.81 and a high of $150.44 and are now at $121.38, 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Twilio Inc - A on January 6th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $104.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Twilio Inc - A have risen 15.9%. We continue to monitor TWLO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.