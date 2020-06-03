After Yesterday's Decline of 1.91%, Johnson Controls Offers Investors Better Value

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.28 to a high of $38.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $37.31 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Johnson Controls share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.74 and a high of $44.82 and are now at $37.83, 9% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

