After Yesterday's Decline of 1.91%, Franklin Res Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.87 to a high of $25.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.34 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Franklin Res Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.82 and the current low of $24.87 and are currently at $25.09 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Franklin Res Inc and will alert subscribers who have BEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.