After Yesterday's Decline of 1.90%, Transdigm Group Offers Investors Better Value

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $557.26 to a high of $570.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $567.12 on volume of 70,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Transdigm Group on August 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $529.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Transdigm Group have risen 7.8%. We continue to monitor TDG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Transdigm Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $581.07 and a 52-week low of $311.46 and are now trading 80% above that low price at $559.47 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% higher and 0.69% higher over the past week, respectively.