After Yesterday's Decline of 1.88%, Webster Finl Offers Investors Better Value

Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.58 to a high of $21.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.94 on volume of 488,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Webster Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.71 and the current low of $18.58 and are currently at $19.81 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Webster Finl and will alert subscribers who have WBS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.