After Yesterday's Decline of 1.88%, Spartannash Co Offers Investors Better Value

Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.89 to a high of $12.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.89 on volume of 51,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Spartannash Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Spartannash Co in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Spartannash Co have traded between a low of $8.82 and a high of $18.68 and are now at $12.24, which is 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.