After Yesterday's Decline of 1.87%, United Parcel-B Offers Investors Better Value

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $113.35 to a high of $114.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $115.55 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, United Parcel-B has traded in a range of $92.65 to $125.30 and is now at $114.61, 24% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for United Parcel-B and will alert subscribers who have UPS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.