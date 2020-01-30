After Yesterday's Decline of 1.87%, Celanese Corp-A Offers Investors Better Value

Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.59 to a high of $111.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $110.83 on volume of 249,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Celanese Corp-A have traded between a low of $92.25 and a high of $128.88 and are now at $109.58, which is 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

