After Yesterday's Decline of 1.82%, Twenty-First - B Offers Investors Better Value

Twenty-First - B (NASDAQ:FOX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.10 to a high of $36.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.71 on volume of 756,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Twenty-First - B on November 8th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.22. Since that recommendation, shares of Twenty-First - B have risen 7.8%. We continue to monitor FOX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Twenty-First - B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.61 and a high of $51.88 and are now at $36.47, 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.