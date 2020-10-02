After Yesterday's Decline of 1.82%, Spectrum Brands Offers Investors Better Value

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.80 to a high of $59.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.58 on volume of 123,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Spectrum Brands share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $66.50 and a 52-week low of $45.04 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $58.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.