After Yesterday's Decline of 1.82%, Cms Energy Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.50 to a high of $57.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $57.77 on volume of 805,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cms Energy Corp have traded between a low of $46.03 and a high of $69.17 and are now at $56.32, which is 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 1% lower over the past week, respectively.