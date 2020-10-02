After Yesterday's Decline of 1.80%, Nutanix Inc - A Offers Investors Better Value

Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.35 to a high of $35.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.51 on volume of 345,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nutanix Inc - A and will alert subscribers who have NTNX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Nutanix Inc - A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.74 and a high of $54.68 and are now at $35.01, 97% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.