After Yesterday's Decline of 1.80%, At&T Inc Offers Investors Better Value

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.81 to a high of $39.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.82 on volume of 16.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of At&T Inc have traded between a low of $28.92 and a high of $39.58 and are now at $38.69, which is 34% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of At&T Inc on July 26th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.91. Since that recommendation, shares of At&T Inc have risen 16.1%. We continue to monitor T for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.