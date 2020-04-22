After Yesterday's Decline of 1.78%, Group 1 Automoti Offers Investors Better Value

Group 1 Automoti (NYSE:GPI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.60 to a high of $46.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.53 on volume of 97,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Group 1 Automoti. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Group 1 Automoti in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Group 1 Automoti have traded between a low of $26.26 and a high of $110.11 and are now at $44.23, which is 68% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.