After Yesterday's Decline of 1.77%, At&T Inc Offers Investors Better Value

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.31 to a high of $29.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.75 on volume of 18.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, At&T Inc has traded in a range of $26.08 to $39.58 and is now at $29.32, 12% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.