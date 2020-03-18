After Yesterday's Decline of 17.28%, Eaton Corp Plc Offers Investors Better Value

Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.88 to a high of $68.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 17.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $74.87 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eaton Corp Plc have traded between the current low of $59.88 and a high of $105.78 and are now at $59.74. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.