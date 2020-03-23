After Yesterday's Decline of 1.72%, Microsoft Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $134.25 to a high of $140.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $135.02 on volume of 28.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Microsoft Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $167.95. Since that call, shares of Microsoft Corp have fallen 18.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Microsoft Corp has traded in a range of $102.77 to $190.70 and is now at $134.99, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.