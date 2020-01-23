After Yesterday's Decline of 1.72%, E*Trade Financia Offers Investors Better Value

E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.49 to a high of $46.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $46.01 on volume of 672,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of E*Trade Financia on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.42. Since that recommendation, shares of E*Trade Financia have risen 7.1%. We continue to monitor ETFC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, E*Trade Financia share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.34 and a high of $47.81 and are now at $45.72, 67% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.