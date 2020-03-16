After Yesterday's Decline of 17.15%, Transdigm Group Offers Investors Better Value

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $331.91 to a high of $361.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 17.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $390.02 on volume of 383,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Transdigm Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $673.51 and the current low of $331.91 and are currently at $343.58 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Transdigm Group on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $587.81. Since that call, shares of Transdigm Group have fallen 29.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.