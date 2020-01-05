After Yesterday's Decline of 1.71%, Bristol-Myer Sqb Offers Investors Better Value

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.67 to a high of $60.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $60.55 on volume of 5.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and are now at $59.78, 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

