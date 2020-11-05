After Yesterday's Decline of 1.70%, Cons Edison Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.46 to a high of $74.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.88 on volume of 715,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cons Edison Inc has traded in a range of $62.03 to $95.10 and is now at $72.92, 18% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cons Edison Inc on April 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $81.88. Since that call, shares of Cons Edison Inc have fallen 9.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.