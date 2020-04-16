MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Decline of 1.69%, Eaton Corp Plc Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:54pm
By Shiri Gupta

Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.00 to a high of $76.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $76.69 on volume of 909,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Eaton Corp Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.78 and a 52-week low of $56.42 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $75.14 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eaton Corp Plc and will alert subscribers who have ETN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

