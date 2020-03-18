After Yesterday's Decline of 16.88%, Sherwin-Williams Offers Investors Better Value

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $366.01 to a high of $399.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 16.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $377.98 on volume of 574,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sherwin-Williams and will alert subscribers who have SHW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sherwin-Williams have traded between the current low of $366.01 and a high of $599.95 and are now at $358.86. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.