After Yesterday's Decline of 1.68%, Keycorp Offers Investors Better Value

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.78 to a high of $19.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.18 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Keycorp have traded between a low of $14.50 and a high of $20.52 and are now at $19.89, which is 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

