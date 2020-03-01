After Yesterday's Decline of 1.68%, Keycorp Offers Investors Better Value

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.78 to a high of $19.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.18 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Keycorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.50 and a high of $20.52 and are now at $19.89, 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Keycorp and will alert subscribers who have KEY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.