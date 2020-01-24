After Yesterday's Decline of 1.68%, Dentsply Sirona Offers Investors Better Value

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.30 to a high of $59.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.75 on volume of 170,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Dentsply Sirona share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.26 and a high of $60.87 and are now at $58.97, 46% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dentsply Sirona on October 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $54.37. Since that recommendation, shares of Dentsply Sirona have risen 9.7%. We continue to monitor XRAY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.