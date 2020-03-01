After Yesterday's Decline of 1.67%, Mckesson Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $135.57 to a high of $137.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $136.30 on volume of 193,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Mckesson Corp has traded in a range of $109.16 to $154.79 and is now at $137.33, 26% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

