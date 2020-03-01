After Yesterday's Decline of 1.66%, Northern Trust Offers Investors Better Value

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.25 to a high of $106.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $106.14 on volume of 170,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Northern Trust have traded between a low of $81.75 and a high of $110.48 and are now at $105.75, which is 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

