After Yesterday's Decline of 1.66%, Macerich Co Offers Investors Better Value

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.72 to a high of $6.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.78 on volume of 943,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Macerich Co has traded in a range of $5.52 to $44.73 and is now at $5.91, 7% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macerich Co on February 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.99. Since that call, shares of Macerich Co have fallen 73.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.