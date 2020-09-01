After Yesterday's Decline of 1.65%, Under Armo-C Offers Investors Better Value

Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.07 to a high of $18.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.21 on volume of 622,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Under Armo-C on December 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.53. Since that recommendation, shares of Under Armo-C have risen 3.6%. We continue to monitor UA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Under Armo-C have traded between a low of $15.05 and a high of $24.55 and are now at $17.83, which is 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.24% lower over the past week, respectively.