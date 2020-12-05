After Yesterday's Decline of 1.64%, Scorpio Tankers Offers Investors Better Value

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.84 to a high of $17.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.61 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Scorpio Tankers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.35 and a high of $40.45 and are now at $17.09, 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

