After Yesterday's Decline of 16.36%, Under Armo-C Offers Investors Better Value

Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.17 to a high of $15.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 16.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.87 on volume of 7.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Under Armo-C has traded in a range of $15.05 to $24.55 and is now at $15.22, 1% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.