After Yesterday's Decline of 1.63%, Tesla Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $491.23 to a high of $515.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $494.03 on volume of 5.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Tesla Inc has traded in a range of $176.99 to $968.99 and is now at $506.00, 186% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.00% higher and 0.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

