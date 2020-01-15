After Yesterday's Decline of 1.63%, M&T Bank Corp Offers Investors Better Value

M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $164.01 to a high of $165.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $164.79 on volume of 151,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of M&T Bank Corp on October 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $159.35. Since that recommendation, shares of M&T Bank Corp have risen 4.5%. We continue to monitor MTB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, M&T Bank Corp has traded in a range of $141.50 to $176.11 and is now at $164.70, 16% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.32% higher over the past week, respectively.