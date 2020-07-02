After Yesterday's Decline of 1.62%, Polyone Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.14 to a high of $32.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.85 on volume of 261,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Polyone Corp has traded in a range of $24.47 to $37.33 and is now at $32.51, 33% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

