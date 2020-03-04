After Yesterday's Decline of 1.61%, Ingersoll-Rand Offers Investors Better Value

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.87 to a high of $23.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.53 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ingersoll-Rand share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.01 and a high of $146.85 and are now at $22.79, 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.71% lower and 9.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

