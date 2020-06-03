After Yesterday's Decline of 1.60%, Netflix Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $358.10 to a high of $370.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $367.40 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Netflix Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $393.52 and a 52-week low of $252.16 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $366.73 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Netflix Inc and will alert subscribers who have NFLX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.