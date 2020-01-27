After Yesterday's Decline of 1.60%, Illumina Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $312.52 to a high of $316.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $318.28 on volume of 322,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Illumina Inc on September 19th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $303.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Illumina Inc have risen 5.1%. We continue to monitor ILMN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Illumina Inc has traded in a range of $263.30 to $380.76 and is now at $314.17, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.