After Yesterday's Decline of 1.59%, Ingersoll-Rand Offers Investors Better Value

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.70 to a high of $22.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.97 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ingersoll-Rand on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $138.75. Since that call, shares of Ingersoll-Rand have fallen 84.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Ingersoll-Rand share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.89 and a high of $146.85 and are now at $20.63, 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.