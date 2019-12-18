After Yesterday's Decline of 1.58%, Dr Horton Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.61 to a high of $54.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.50 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dr Horton Inc have traded between a low of $32.39 and a high of $56.12 and are now at $54.11, which is 67% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dr Horton Inc and will alert subscribers who have DHI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.