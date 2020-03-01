After Yesterday's Decline of 1.57%, Lyondellbasell-A Offers Investors Better Value

Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.37 to a high of $93.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $93.54 on volume of 637,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Lyondellbasell-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $98.91 and a 52-week low of $68.61 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $92.54 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

