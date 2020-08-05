After Yesterday's Decline of 1.56%, Motorola Solutio Offers Investors Better Value

Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.60 to a high of $130.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $135.28 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Motorola Solutio share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $187.49 and a 52-week low of $120.77 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $133.10 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

