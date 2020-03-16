After Yesterday's Decline of 15.50%, Capital One Fina Offers Investors Better Value

Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.02 to a high of $64.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 15.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.08 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Capital One Fina share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $107.59 and the current low of $60.02 and are currently at $62.38 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

