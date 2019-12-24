After Yesterday's Decline of 1.55%, Orasure Tech Offers Investors Better Value

Orasure Tech (NASDAQ:OSUR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.23 to a high of $8.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.31 on volume of 56,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Orasure Tech on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.04. Since that recommendation, shares of Orasure Tech have risen 4.4%. We continue to monitor OSUR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Orasure Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.25 and a 52-week low of $7.09 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $8.26 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 0.58% higher over the past week, respectively.