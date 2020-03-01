After Yesterday's Decline of 1.55%, Eaton Corp Plc Offers Investors Better Value

Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.71 to a high of $95.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $94.56 on volume of 634,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Eaton Corp Plc has traded in a range of $66.22 to $95.60 and is now at $94.15, 42% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

