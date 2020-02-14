After Yesterday's Decline of 1.54%, Toll Brothers Offers Investors Better Value

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.75 to a high of $48.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $48.01 on volume of 927,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Toll Brothers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.31 and a 52-week low of $34.34 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $47.38 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

